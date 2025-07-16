Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

While Massachusetts is one of the most populous states in the U.S., it also sees a significant number of tourists and visitors annually. According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors and 2.4 million international visitors annually.

Given the number of visitors that flock to Massachusetts annually, tourism is an extremely viable industry, and perhaps no place is more visited in Massachusetts than Cape Cod.

While Cape Cod is likely the first place that people think of when they hear Massachusetts beaches, there are plenty more spread along the north and south shores, and even more beaches in the state can be found on lakes and ponds.

One of the most popular beaches in Massachusetts, outside of Cape Cod just issued a warning to visitors about a dangerous aquatic animal.

Popular Massachusetts Beach Issues Warning About Dangerous Jellyfish Spotting

Gloucester Beaches and the City of Gloucester officially released a warning to residents and visitors to be aware of the presence of a Lion's Mane jellyfish at popular Niles Beach. The sea creature was spotted in the outer harbor of the beach, which prompted to city to seek guidance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Officials are warning folks that Lion's Mane jellyfish can deliver painful stings, even after they’ve washed ashore, and urged beach goers to use caution and avoid any jellyfish they may see.

The post on social media also covered the city's current safety protocol, which includes:

Keeping people out of the water where jellyfish are present

Posting the marine hazard flag if significant numbers are also spotted at Good Harbor Beach

Restricting water access or closing the water entirely, depending on jellyfish activity at Niles, Good Harbor, or even Half Moon Beach

City officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely this morning and will update as needed.

Lion’s Mane jellyfish are translucent brown to reddish in color and have a thick mane of hundreds of long, hair-like tentacles that can be more than nine feet in length.