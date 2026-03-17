Be Careful When Driving in the Holyoke Mall Parking Lot

Living in Berkshire County, going to the Holyoke Mall is always a treat for me, especially when I was a kid, but it still is today. Nowadays, I don't get out to the Holyoke Mall that often. The last time I was there was in August of last year when I took my daughter to Billy Beez. Let me tell you that was a workout for me as I climbed up and slid down all of those slides, but to be honest, I may have had more fun there than my daughter. It was a blast for both of us. I'm looking forward to returning there soon.

I didn't make it to the Holyoke Mall during the winter, but apparently, the cold season has done a number on the area around the mall for motorists. Western Mass News reports that there are quite a few potholes in the mall's parking lot, and shoppers are saying that it's becoming dangerous. The news site reports that some of its staff found multiple potholes spread across the roadway heading up to the upper-level entrance, forcing drivers to slow down and go around the worst spots.

When contacted by Western Mass News, representatives from the Holyoke Mall said that the early and frequent winter weather this season impacted their plans to pave ring road. When the paving operations will take place remains unknown, as there is no set date for the work to be done. Until then, if you are going to be shopping at the Holyoke Mall, be patient and take it really slow.

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