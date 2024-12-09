Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews ‘Famous’ Mass. Pizza Shop
Barstool Sports man and Swampscott, MA legend Dave Portnoy was is in hometown recently for a visit a few days ago. He ended up doing a review of Cindy's Pizza and Subs on Humphrey Street in his hometown.
Portnoy who graduated from Swampscott High in 1995 had been patronizing the pizza shop since 1990 according to his latest video. The unique part of this video is where he actually did the "One Bite" review. He walked down the street to the park where, famously, in high school he hit a towering home run over the right field fence in the 90's.
He said that he had never done a review at Cindy's because he is only in Swampscott on holidays when the place is closed.
YouTube comments were a flurry with people giving him crap for his lack of athletic prowess in recent years and were shocked at the massive home run.
Portnoy had mentioned that the same people working there in the nineties were still there although the menu had changed a little.
Cindy's Pizza and Subs in Swampscott 8.1
Here Are Massachusetts' Best Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy.
1. Monte's Pizza. (Dave's Highest Accolade)
Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.
2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.
Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.
3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.
Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.
4. Halftime Pizza.
Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.
5. Rosie's Pizzeria.
Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.
6. Regina Pizzeria.
Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.
7. Town Spa Pizza.
Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.
8. Pino's Pizza.
Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.
9. Pi Pizzeria.
Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.
10. Cape Cod Cafe.
Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.
11. Tony's Place
Located in W. Roxbury, Davey says it's a 8.5
12. Joanie's Pizza
Prez was there in December and rated this "spectacular" Chelmsford pizza an 8.4
13. Bianchi's
Located on Revere Beach, this is 8.2 pizza
14. Santarpio's
Located in East Boston, this classic is an 8.2
15. Florina Pizzeria
Located in Beacon Hill in Boston, review is 8.2
16. Denly Garden's Old World Pizza
Located in Weymouth, standing room only, Dave says 8.1
17. Steamboat Wharf Pizza
Located in Nantucket (Dave's favorite place), rating is 8.0
18. Lynwood Cafe
In Randolph, Dave says this is an 8.0
19. Pat's Pizza
Located in Dorchester, El Prez says 7.8
20. Zack's Pizza
Located in Randolph, he rated this 7.7
21. Pizza Barbone
In Hyannis, this pizza is a 7.7
Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com
