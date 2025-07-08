Barstools Dave Portnoy Praises Western Massachusetts Restaurant in New Pizza Review

Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in not just Massachusetts but in national pop culture.

What started as a humorous sports culture publication (old-school, printed on paper) has evolved into a pop culture powerhouse covering the worlds of music, movies, news, and, of course, sports.

As worldwide as Barstool has become, its roots are right here in Massachusetts. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, started the company in Milton back in 2003. In its early years, the now all digital media company was Boston sports-centric but has since expanded to a global brand.

The company's frontman has certainly always marched to the beat of his own drum, refusing to compromise on the way he runs his business, which has made him a hero to many and an enemy to others.

Portnoy's pizza reviews have become an important, if not the most important part of his brand. In all of his travels, the company owner makes it a point to stop at as many local pizza places as possible and then film a live review on the street. Known by its catchphrase, "One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules," the reviews are a viral sensation.

Yesterday, Portnoy dropped a review for another western Massachusetts Pizzeria, an area of the country he rarely visits.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy Rates Another New Western Massachusetts Pizzeria

Portnoy visited Casa Bella in Hampden, Massachusetts, and released the review on his social media pages yesterday, marking the second western Massachusetts pizza spot that he has reviewed in the past week.

On July 3, Portnoy visited Aurora Pizza in Chicopee and gave them a 7.1. It marked the first time the One Bite King had visited the western portion of the state since hitting Red Rose in Springfield over three years ago.

Portnoy was impressed with how busy Casa Bella was on the Wednesday of his review but was even more impressed by the pizza itself. He loved the look and the taste of the pie, even noting it was some of the best he's had in all of his western Massachusetts visits. Ultimately, he awarded the eatery a 7.7 score out of 10.

Check out the entire review below.