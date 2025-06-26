Dave Portnoy Makes Rare Western Massachusetts Visit for Pizza Review

Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in not just Massachusetts but in national pop culture.

What started as a humorous sports culture publication (old-school, printed on paper) has evolved into a pop culture powerhouse covering the worlds of music, movies, news, and, of course, sports.

As worldwide as Barstool has become, its roots are right here in Massachusetts. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, started the company in Milton back in 2003. In its early years, the now all digital media company was Boston sports-centric but has since expanded to a global brand.

The company's frontman has certainly always marched to the beat of his own drum, refusing to compromise on the way he runs his business, which has made him a hero to many and an enemy to others.

Portnoy's pizza reviews have become an important, if not the most important part of his brand. In all of his travels, the company owner makes it a point to stop at as many local pizza places as possible and then film a live review on the street. Known by its catchphrase, "One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules" the reviews are a viral sensation.

Yesterday, Portnoy gave social media followers a sneak peek of an upcoming review, and it's a restaurant located right here in the oft-forgotten western Massachusetts.

On his Instagram stories yesterday, Portnoy posted a still shot of a sign outside Casa Bella Italian Kitchen & Bar, with the caption "Western Ma things"

Casa Bella is an Italian restaurant and pizzeria located in Hampden, Massachusetts, in Hampden County, approximately 20 minutes east of Springfield and an hour and a half west of Swampscott, near Portnoy's hometown.

The Italian restaurant "takes pride in serving authentic homemade cuisine that’s bursting with flavor and made from scratch" and features 14 different varieties of pizza on their menu, including the option for cauliflower crusts.

No word yet on which pizza Portnoy sampled, but the review is expected to be posted soon on social media.