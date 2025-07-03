Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in not just Massachusetts but in national pop culture.

What started as a humorous sports culture publication (old-school, printed on paper) has evolved into a pop culture powerhouse covering the worlds of music, movies, news, and, of course, sports.

As worldwide as Barstool has become, its roots are right here in Massachusetts. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, started the company in Milton back in 2003. In its early years, the now all digital media company was Boston sports-centric but has since expanded to a global brand.

The company's frontman has certainly always marched to the beat of his own drum, refusing to compromise on the way he runs his business, which has made him a hero to many and an enemy to others.

Portnoy's pizza reviews have become an important, if not the most important part of his brand. In all of his travels, the company owner makes it a point to stop at as many local pizza places as possible and then film a live review on the street. Known by its catchphrase, "One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules" the reviews are a viral sensation.

Yesterday, Portnoy gave social media followers a rare western Massachusetts pizza review.

Barstools Dave Portnoy Reviews Chicopee, Massachusetts Pizzeria

Dave Portnoy visited Aurora Pizzeria in Chicopee, marking his first time back to the Springfield area in three years when he visited Red Rose in Springfield, and Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow.

While at Aurora, located on Westover Road, it didn't take long for some passerby's the recognize the celeb a few even pulling over for pictures.

Portnoy ordered a classic cheese pizza, which was cut into squares. The viral sensation is typically more a fan of a bar style pizza, and said he thought this was more Greek style. So what was the final score? A solid 7.1, not a bad score at all, even if Portnoy joked he was in a good mood before delivery his final verdict.

Check out the whole video below.