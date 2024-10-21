Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rated Mass. Pizza

Dave Portnoy grew up in Swampscott, MA, a wealthy beach town on the north shore of Boston. A ton of hard work later, he launched Barstool Sports in the early aughts. A part of Barstool are those random pizza reviews done by Portnoy himself. A lover of bar pie he eventually winds up at his "hometown" dive, Monte's Pizza in neighboring Lynn, MA.

"The first ten in the history of pizza reviews". This review was given a long time ago and some are skeptical of this pizza being an actual "10", although it is the only one ever Portnoy has given.

Monte's Pizza on Eastern Ave in Lynn, Massachusetts

Probably a premature "10" rating (his only 10, by the way) since Portnoy rated this Lynn pizza dive back in 2015 before his reviews really took off, nonetheless Monte's is no joke. This place is awesome and has been cranking out bomb bar pizza for decades.

I grew up in Lynn, my mother worked here in the '80s, my grandmother took me here once a week as kids. I adore this place and was stoked to see that it made the cut for the One Bite Pizza Festival two years running.

There are a ton of comments on the YouTube thread that say things like the following:

The dude only gave it a 10 because he grew up there.

He was paid to give it a 10.

He went back and later and gave it a 6.4.

Fact is, Monte's is the only 10 score and it's amazing pizza.

The next time you travel to Boston's north shore, stop over to Monte's Pizza on Eastern Avenue in Lynn.

