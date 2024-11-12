Popular Restaurant Chain to Open 5 Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts may be experiencing restaurants closing their doors due to a change in culture and struggling times. Restaurants like Friendly's, Ninty Nine, and Chili's have all closed locations in the Bay State over the past few months. However, some chains are rolling the dice and are opening new locations in Massachusetts.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a new location in Massachusetts. According to various online sources, the restaurant will be opening on Old West Central Road in Franklin. The company is aiming to have the Franklin location open in mid-December.

If you don't live in Franklin, no biggie. Dave's Hot Chicken has locations in the following areas in Massachusetts:

Boston, MA – District Ave.

10 District Ave., Unit C-10, Boston, MA 02210

(857) 271-4810

Boston, MA – Stuart St. – City Place

123 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116

(857) 557-0182

Braintree, MA – Forbes Blvd.

30 Forbes Blvd., Braintree, MA 02184

Chelmsford, MA – Drum Hill Rd.

40 Drum Hill Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824

(351) 221-7003

Framingham, MA- Cochituate Rd.

341 Cochituate Road, Suite 2 Framingham, MA 01701

(774) 456-6520

Medford, MA – Fellsway

616 Fellsway, Medford, MA 02155

(339) 545-0014

Newton, MA – Needham St.

141 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461

(857) 328-1777

Saugus, MA – Broadway

890 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906

(781) 484-1961

Woburn, MA – Mishawum Road

300 Mishawum Rd STE 400, Woburn, MA 01801

(781) 787-0314

Worcester, MA – Park Ave

41 Park Ave Worcester, MA 01605

The Franklin location will make 11 Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants throughout Massachusetts with more coming. That's right, four more Dave's restaurants are coming down the pipeline for Massachusetts, including Waltham, Dedham, Hadley, and a third Boston location. I'm keeping my fingers crossed hoping that there will eventually be a Dave's Hot Chick in the Berkshires. A boy can dream.

