Popular Restaurant Chain to Open 5 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be experiencing restaurants closing their doors due to a change in culture and struggling times. Restaurants like Friendly's, Ninty Nine, and Chili's have all closed locations in the Bay State over the past few months. However, some chains are rolling the dice and are opening new locations in Massachusetts.
Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a new location in Massachusetts. According to various online sources, the restaurant will be opening on Old West Central Road in Franklin. The company is aiming to have the Franklin location open in mid-December.
If you don't live in Franklin, no biggie. Dave's Hot Chicken has locations in the following areas in Massachusetts:
Boston, MA – District Ave.
10 District Ave., Unit C-10, Boston, MA 02210
(857) 271-4810
Boston, MA – Stuart St. – City Place
123 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116
(857) 557-0182
Braintree, MA – Forbes Blvd.
30 Forbes Blvd., Braintree, MA 02184
Chelmsford, MA – Drum Hill Rd.
40 Drum Hill Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824
(351) 221-7003
Framingham, MA- Cochituate Rd.
341 Cochituate Road, Suite 2 Framingham, MA 01701
(774) 456-6520
Medford, MA – Fellsway
616 Fellsway, Medford, MA 02155
(339) 545-0014
Newton, MA – Needham St.
141 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461
(857) 328-1777
Saugus, MA – Broadway
890 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 484-1961
Woburn, MA – Mishawum Road
300 Mishawum Rd STE 400, Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 787-0314
Worcester, MA – Park Ave
41 Park Ave Worcester, MA 01605
The Franklin location will make 11 Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants throughout Massachusetts with more coming. That's right, four more Dave's restaurants are coming down the pipeline for Massachusetts, including Waltham, Dedham, Hadley, and a third Boston location. I'm keeping my fingers crossed hoping that there will eventually be a Dave's Hot Chick in the Berkshires. A boy can dream.
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll