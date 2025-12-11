Bennington County Homicide and Berkshire County Kidnapping Cases Resolved After 40 Years

The State’s Attorney Office of Bennington County (Vermont) and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office (Massachusetts) are pleased to announce the successful resolution of two unresolved cases from the 1980s in the states of Vermont and Massachusetts.

On the morning of Tuesday, December 9th, David Morrison (65 years old: Vacaville, California) pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court (MA) to Kidnapping in connection with the 1981 kidnapping of fifteen-year-old Laura Sheridan. In the same afternoon, Morrison pleaded guilty in Bennington Criminal Division Court (VT) to Murder for the 1986 murder of thirty-two-year-old Sarah Hunter. The sentences are as follows:

Kidnapping (Massachusetts): The Defendant was sentenced to no less than 2 years and no more than 4 years in State Prison (to be run concurrent with a California sentence and a Vermont sentence).

Murder (Vermont): The Defendant was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The Defendant waived his right to appeal the life sentence.

On May 23, 2024, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office (Massachusetts) indicted David Morrison on one charge of Kidnapping for the 1981 kidnapping of Laura Sheridan. On November 19, 2025, the Defendant was extradited from California to Massachusetts on a Governor’s Warrant. (David Morrison is currently serving a sentence of life with eligibility of parole after 25 years in California. The sentence stemmed from charges including kidnapping with a firearm, rape, and robbery.) He was arraigned on November 21, 2025, in Berkshire Superior Court and entered a plea of not guilty. On Tuesday, December 9th the Defendant changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced.

On the afternoon of December 9, 2025, David Morrison was extradited from Massachusetts to Vermont on a Governor’s Warrant. He was arraigned that same afternoon in Bennington Criminal Division Court on one charge of Murder. The Defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced at the same hearing.

The successful outcome in both cases is attributed to cross-state collaboration between both prosecutors offices and Vermont’s and Massachusetts’ state police investigators. The state agencies collaborated to share information on both cases. Ultimately a prosecutor from each state, as well as state police investigators from both Vermont and Massachusetts traveled to California to interview David Morrison. During these meetings, Morrison confessed to both Ms. Sheridan’s kidnapping and Ms. Hunter’s murder.

Laura Sheridan’s Case: On June 23, 1981, Laura Sheridan got off a bus at the Lanesborough Post Office, the last stop closest to her childhood house in New Ashford. She began to hitchhike the final portion of the journey and was offered a ride by a man. Laura, who was 15 years old at the time, was picked up by what was later determined to be David Morrison. In a statement to police, Laura explained that she did not originally feel unsafe when she entered the car. Part way into the drive, Morrison stopped the car to retrieve a paper bag from the trunk and placed it between them. They then continued in the direction of Laura’s house. When they arrived at the house, Morrison initially slowed down, but then quickly accelerated past it. It was at this point Laura realized she was in danger. She begged Morrison not to kidnap her as he withdrew a small gun from the paper bag and attempted to load it with bullets. Laura recalled that it was at that moment she knew she had to fight. There was a struggle for the gun. Laura was able to get the gun from Morrison, but he grabbed her by the hair, dragging her head down towards his lap. Still struggling for control of the gun, Morrison pulled the car over to a rest area located on Route 7. While Morrison attempted to gain control of Laura, she was able to unlock the door and escaped from the car. Morrison grabbed her by the sweater that was tied on her shoulders, but Laura was able to slip out of his grip. Laura ran into the middle of Route 7 where passersby stopped to assist her. One driver who witnessed Laura run from the vehicle also saw Morrison attempting to flee the area. He followed Morrison’s car as it headed north toward Vermont. He was able to get a license plate and reported it to Williamstown police.

Sarah Hunter’s Case: On or about September 18, 1986, in the town of Manchester, Vermont, Sarah Hunter was murdered by what has been identified as David Morrison. The Defendant was working at a gas station when Sarah entered to purchase cigarettes. At this point, Morrison took Sarah by force, using rope to tie her up and detain her at the station. Upon finishing his shift, Morrison forced Sarah into the trunk of his vehicle, she was bound and gagged at the time. Morrison drove Sarah to Danby Vermont where he stabbed her in the ear with a pair of scissors, piercing her brain and killing her. Sarah was discovered on November 27, 1986, in her final resting spot in a wooded area in Danby, Vermont. Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She worked as a golf pro and was known of her kind nature. An annual golf tournament continues to be held in her honor.

Attendees at today’s press conference included Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage; Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue; said Major John-Paul Schmidt, commander of the Vermont State Police’s Criminal Division; Major Boutwell of the Massachusetts State Police Division of Investigative Services; and Massachusetts State Police Detective Lieutenant Sherber of the Unresolved Crimes Unit.

Information (press release) courtesy of Julia Sabourin from The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.