Massachusetts Folks Should Prepare Their Minds for Darkness

Massachusetts is home to beautiful views. Tourists near and far come to catch a glimpse of our natural wonders. The fall season is particularly popular for people exploring the natural beauty the Bay State has to offer. Who doesn't love leaf peeping in Massachusetts? But if you want to explore our natural sites, the days will be getting shorter in less than two months, as the end of Daylight Saving Time will be here before you know it.

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While there is a lot of confusion about permanent Daylight Saving Time becoming a thing, the truth is that while the time change already passed the U.S. House in a bipartisan 308-117 vote this past July, it remains stuck in the Senate. Will a vote and decision be made by the date the clocks fall back? Only time will tell, but that window is shrinking. Right now, it's safe to assume that it's business as usual with the twice-a-year time change.

What Would Happen if We Eliminated Daylight Saving Time? Some Cons

While many people would be happy to do away with the twice-a-year time change, you may find yourself in a depressed state if Daylight Saving Time were eliminated. In the winter months, the sun wouldn't come out until late morning, long after kids are in school and parents are at work. This also calls back to safety for kids going to school in the morning.

Some Pros

Then again, there are pros for a permanent time change, including some arguing that it would improve mental health by eliminating sleep disruptions. Sleep deprivation would occur less often for many folks, and some people feel that there would be fewer traffic accidents.

Whatever your view may be on the whole Daylight Saving Time topic, one thing is for sure: the clocks fall back by one hour starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. So, make sure you set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, October 31.

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