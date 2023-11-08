Two of the World’s Deadliest Spiders Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From Cape Cod to the Berkshires the state offers a variety of landscapes and living, from city skylines, to quaint country backdrops. Massachusetts is also one of the best states to live in when it comes to education, healthcare, employment and so much more.

Massachusetts is also a great place to live because there are not a ton of environmental hazards that pose a serious threat to the state's residents. When you look at hurricanes that affect coastal and southern states, earthquakes and draughts that plague California, extreme heat in the southwest, flooding and wildfires in the midwest, none of those things tend to affect us here in Massachusetts. Occasionally we'll get some hurricanes making their way further up the coast, but thankfully, most have dropped dramatically in strength by the time they hit the Bay State, and if you live west of 495, the aftermath is minimal at best.

In addition to natural disasters and weather phenomena, Massachusetts also has a minimal amount of deadly animal predators in the wild. The alligators found in Florida, deadly snakes in the desert and dangerous big cats found in the western mountain ranges don't exist here in New England. We certainly have our fair share of brown bears and some smaller mountain cats, but for the most part, they leave people alone.

That brings us to bugs. Massachusetts doesn't have to deal with giant cockroaches or deadly scorpions; the mosquito is the biggest annoyance in the insect world. But that's it, just an annoyance, for the most part, not a deadly threat.

So what about spiders?

These Two Deadly Spiders Have Been Found in Massachusetts

Of all the harmless insects Massachusetts has, the are two of the world's most dangerous spiders found in the state. Both the Black Widow and the Black-Footed Yellow Sac Spider, although rare, have been spotted in the Bay State, according to Bird Watching HQ.

According to the site, the most common places to find these venomous spiders in Massachusetts are places like overhanging ledges, woodpiles, under benches or stones, near entrances to abandoned rodent burrows, or around outbuildings. Inside your home, they can be found in dimly lit locations, such as dark corners, closets, or other cluttered areas.