Deadline Looming for Half of Massachusetts Residents Who Failed to Apply for This

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

So we know travel to Massachusetts is alive and well and the industry continues to thrive, but an approaching deadline could halt travelers leaving the state, as well as residents from others coming to visit.

Real ID Deadline Looms for Massachusetts Residents

Massachusetts resident are being strongly encouraged to apply for a Real ID by the federal deadline of May 7. The Real ID is a special license and identification card highly recommended for folks flying domestically in the United States.

Passports will still be accepted for domestic travel and required for international travel, however, after the May 7 date, "regular" (non Real ID) identification cards and licenses issued by the state will not longer be accepted for air travel.

According to the state's RMV, the turnout for Massachusetts residents applying for Real ID has been low. Only 55 percent of driver's licenses and identification cards are Real ID compliant, meaning 45% still need to update theirs.

Residents looking to upgrade their ID's can start the process online and complete it in person at any Mass RMV location.