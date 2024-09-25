Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Mina

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Mina, if you’re looking for a sweet older lady, she is the dog for you! Mina is a 9-year-old pit bull mix who is deaf, but that doesn’t slow this lovable girl down. She’s overcome many obstacles in her life, and now she’s ready to steal your heart.

Some of Mina’s favorite activities include going out for walks, romping around the shelter pen, meeting new people, giving kisses, and snuggling on the couch all day. Even though she’s an older gal, she still has pep in her step. She would do great with a couple of walks a day, then would be fine to sleep the rest of the day away.

Unfortunately, when left alone, Mina can be more than vocal if her people aren’t around and her high pitch could disturb the neighbors. So, she would need a home setting where she can be with her people more often than not, and definitely not an apartment setting.

Mina also doesn’t prefer the company of other animals, so she’ll have to remain a single lady. She can however live with respectful children aged 10+ years and is mostly, if not completely house-trained.

Mina's adoption fee has been graciously sponsored by WTEN, Steve Caporizzo's Pet-Connection

If you think Mina may be a good fit for your family, please reach out to Berkshire Humane Society’s kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about her and how to meet her!