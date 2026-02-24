Berkshire County’s Debra Jo Rupp Has Reason to Celebrate Today

If there is one show I can watch over and over and laugh just as hard each time, it's That '70s Show. I feel that show was just magic, lightning in a bottle if you will, especially the early seasons. One of the characters that made that show so funny and successful is Eric Forman's mother, Kitty (played by Debra Jo Rupp). That nervous laugh of hers was so infectious. I would particularly laugh at her scenes where she was fighting or talking about Red's (her character's husband) mother.

Of course, Debra Jo Rupp has an illustrious career aside from her Kitty character in That '70s Show and That '90s Show. Rupp also had roles in the NBC sitcom Friends, Teacher's Pet, the sitcom Better with You, and the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision and its spin-off Agatha All Along. Rupp also has numerous roles and appearances in many comedy films.

2025 PaleyFest LA - "Agatha All Along" Getty Images loading... HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Debra Jo Rupp attends the screening of "Agatha All Along" during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to television and film, Rupp has quite a theater background, starring in such works as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dr. Ruth All The Way, and The Cake, to name a few. Many of her productions have taken place at the Berkshire Theater Festival, Williamstown Theater Festival, and Barrington Stage Company.

I mention all of this because Debra Jo Rupp, who is a Berkshire County Resident (she has a home in Lee), has a special day today. It's her 75th birthday. That's a great reason to celebrate, and Debra, I thank you for all of the laughs. I hope it's a great one today.

