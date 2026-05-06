Delta Makes Big Changes for Passengers Flying Out of Boston, MA or Hartford, CT

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to people traveling to Massachusetts, residents of the state are also traveling out of state, especially by air. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily and at least one major airline has just announced a price increase for travelers.

Delta Airlines Changes Food and Snack Policies for All Domestic Short Haul Flights

As airlines continue to make cuts to combat rising fuel costs, Delta announced they will no longer serve food, snacks or drinks on certain flights.

Starting May 19, all "short haul domestic flights" will cease snack and beverage service for all passengers, except for those flying Delta First. As an industry standard, short haul flights are typically defined as anything less than 350 miles, or 45 minutes. Delta operates 135 a day out of Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a statement, the airline stated that even on the small number of flights that will go without beverage service, flight crews will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for customers.

It's worth nothing that passengers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service

Prior to these changes, Delta stopped offering food and beverage service on flights under 250 miles in 2015, and since 2017 has only offered express service on flights under 350 miles.