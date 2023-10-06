Dental insurance in Massachusetts is a must unless you want to pay handsomely for bad brushing habits. Luckily my habits are good and I only pay for routine cleanings out of pocket.

I had some X-rays taken the last time I was there and the dentist discovered a freakish reality. I have eight, (possibly twelve) wisdom teeth!

How Rare Is That? Super.

"Did you know, you have 8 wisdom teeth?", she asked me. I didn't think that was possible. I just assumed we all had just 4. I didn't think people's jaws were long enough lol. It's a thing though, albeit super rare.

Just How Rare Is It?

In my work seeing thousands of patients I personally I have seen quite a few patients that have DOUBLE wisdom teeth. That’s a total of eight wisdom teeth! There are some extreme cases where people have even more.

These cases are rare though, and you would be quite unique to fall into this category. In fact its around one or two people per hundred that have these extra wisdom teeth. -oraluxdental.com

At the office I go to in Pittsfield, MA, some hygienists were chatting about how they've NEVER seen it before. Luckily for me, and I hope this will remain the case, is that they seen to be below the gum line and with no need for immediate extraction.

Must You Get Wisdom Teeth Extracted?

The above picture is not me.

Of course I had to ask my dentist if that was the reason why I had so much wisdom for a 43 year-old. She said, "No".

