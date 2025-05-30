We are constantly hearing about recalls. It seems like every time you look at your phone or go online to catch up on news, there's another recall/safety alert. Even though it's scary how often items are being added to the recall list, at least we are being notified. Another item that was sold at Walmart stores throughout the country, including Massachusetts, was recently recalled.

Dinty Moore Beef Stew Sold at Massachusetts Walmart Stores Was Recently Recalled

If you have Dinty Moore Beef Stew in your home, you may not want to open it. According to the USDA, Hormel Foods Corporation recalled approximately 256,185 pounds of the canned beef stew because the product may be contaminated with pieces of wood.

Here are the Details and Lot Code Information for the Cans of Dinty Moore Stew

20-oz. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can. The lot code may have an additional number at the end.

The product was sold at Walmart stores, including stores in Massachusetts. Walmart has nearly 50 locations in the Bay State, including Worcester, Springfield, Brockton, and many more. If you purchased the Dinty Moore product from any Walmart stores in Massachusetts, refrain from consuming it.

What Should I Do With the Product? Can I Get a Refund from Walmart?

You can either throw the container away or return it to Walmart for a full refund. Most items have a 90-day return window from the date of purchase. If you have any questions about the product, you can call Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or email media@hormel.com.

