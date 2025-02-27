Grocery shopping is one of those chores that has become easier for me over the years because now a majority of the time I opt for the pickup option and have the items delivered to my car. Many of the companies here in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires, offer this service for free while others charge a small fee. Seeing that my wife puts the list together online and I handle the pickup, grocery shopping has become a much more tolerable duty for me.

There are times when I will run into the grocery store if I have a small list of items to pick up. However, I can get into trouble as I find myself buying items that aren't on my list. When walking through the snack aisle, it's hard to pass up some of my favorite goodies. Sometimes I'll discover something new and I'll buy it because I want to try it. Can you say impulse shopping?

Nowadays, there are so many flavors and options that it can become difficult to try them all. Whether it's beverages or snacks, it seems like you can find every conceivable type and flavor in the store. While some of these are great, others become discontinued by the manufacturer due to flat sales or lack of interest in the product.

Speaking of great, Frito-Lay is a giant in the snack world and has many successful products that people consume and enjoy every day. However, some products don't resonate with consumers and don't stand the test of time. Sporked recently released a list of products that the Frito-Lay company has or will be discontinuing in 2025. If you see any of these in stores, grab them now, otherwise you may have to try to get them online if they're still available.

15 Frito-Lay Snacks Disappearing from Massachusetts in 2025

