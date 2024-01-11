Discontinued Pepsi Product Irking Massachusetts Fans

Pepsico announced yesterday that its Mtn Dew Energy is no longer. They've decided to end the popular line of energy drinks.

The drink which boasts 180mg of caffeine comes in many flavors such as Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Sharp, Peach Mango Dawn, Tropical Sunrise, Cherry Lime Lift, and Berry Blitz.

After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today. -pepsico

