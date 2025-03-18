Discount Retailer With 55 Massachusetts Locations Announces Closures

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

Discount stores are more present than ever in today's society. With the cost of everything on the rise, consumers are looking for any way they can to save a buck, making discount retailers very popular. However, one of the state's most prominent discount chains has announced a round of closures.

Dollar General, with 55 Massachusetts Locations, is the Latest Retailer to Announce Store Closures

Dollar General discount stores are the latest company to announce plans to close numerous stores this year, due to "struggling consumer confidence."

According to CBS News, company officials revealed that they plan on closing 96 Dollar General store locations “in the first quarter” of the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the company says the decision came after "store portfolio optimization review…which involved identifying stores for closure or re-bannering based on an evaluation of individual store performance, expected future performance, and operating conditions, among other factors.”

It is still not known which locations will be shuttered or when the closures will take place.

There are currently 55 Dollar General locations in Massachusetts and almost 20,000 across the United States and Mexico.