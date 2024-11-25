Do Mass. Restaurants Serve Alcohol On Thanksgiving?

Another holiday is upon us here in Massachusetts, and I always seemed to get confused on when you can and when you cannot purchase alcohol. New Year's Day ALWAYS confuses me, for some reason I always assume that liquor stores are closed on New Year's Day. That and the fourth of July, haha.

So, Are The Liquor Stores Closed On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?

Yes.

Liquor Stores must be closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days. Liquor stores may not open prior to 12:00 noon Memorial Day. sec.state.ma.us

There is some conflict I found; however, it says below that grocery stores that sell alcohol normally, it's the same for Thanksgiving. First off, try to find a grocery store open on Thanksgiving, secondly, I have yet to find a store selling beer or any alcohol on Thanksgiving or Christmas. I've tried. 😂

Why are they closed?

Blue laws, for years, prohibited the sale of alcohol on Sundays in Massachusetts, that ended in 2003 when them Gov. Mitt Romney repealed the antiquated law.

What refuses to go away though, however, is the law prohibiting the sale of alcohol on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it's due to the same reason.

Currently, liquor sales are illegal on Thanksgiving and Christmas in Massachusetts. That law, Garry said, most likely originated from the “Blue Laws” in the Colonial days, when it was seen unholy to drink alcohol on a holiday. -lowellsun.com

What about restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving? Will they serve alcoholic beverages?

The good news is that for drinkers, it's just the retail sale of alcohol that is prohibited on Thanksgiving and Christmas in Massachusetts. Restaurants will serve you beer, wine, and spirits on both holidays.

