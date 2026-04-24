Fraud Incident in the Berkshires, Police Asking for Your Help

Scam and fraud incidents continue to make their way through Massachusetts, including Berkshire County. You always have to keep your head on a swivel. If someone is randomly asking for your personal information, including your bank account, credit card, and Social Security information, that is a red flag, and you should not proceed with giving out that information.

Nowadays, many scams and fraud incidents happen with the use of technology, including texts, calls, emails, social media, and more, but the old-fashioned door-to-door crimes still take place in this day and age. Case in point, there was a recent document fraud incident that took place in Great Barrington, and the Great Barrington Police Department is asking for your help. Below is a description of the incident as reported by Great Barrington Police on the department's Facebook page.

The Great Barrington police department recently received a report of a male party driving a red vehicle with unknown NY registration tags who approached a resident of the town at their house and requested that they sign a document. This is a tactic known to be used in document fraud. The police department is currently investigating this incident, and requests that anyone who has had a similar encounter please call 413-528-0306 with any information that they can provide. We strongly urge residents not to sign any documents without carefully reading the contents.

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Great Barrington Police Department via Facebook Great Barrington Police Department via Facebook loading... Document Fraud Alert

Remember, if you see something or know of any other incidents related to this document fraud incident, don't hesitate to contact the Great Barrington Police, as you will be helping to protect the community from becoming victims of future crimes.

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