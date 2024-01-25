This Game is Now Banned in Massachusetts Public School Gym Class

The holiday season is well in the rearview and Massachusetts residents have settled back into normal, everyday life. Back to work and back to school.

While Massachusetts students and teachers (along with the rest of us) are starting to feel the effects of winter burnout heading into the longest month of the year, gym glass is one of the best ways for kids to get rid of some stagnant energy during the school day.

Gym class was always one of my favorite times during the school day, especially at the elementary age. Shocking that I loved the period in the day when we just got to have fun and play games.

Needless to say, I was surprised to learn that one of my favorite games, dodgeball, is actually banned in public schools in the state of Massachusetts. Seriously! In fact, it has been since 2002! I was in school in 2002 and I STILL didn't notice, although by that time I was a senior and probably skipping gym class. Sorry, Coach Gill.

Why is Dodgeball Banned in Massachusetts Schools?

So what's the deal with dodgeball? Back in 2001 school districts in Maryland began discouraging and even banning the game. According to a New Times Times article from May of that year, school officials claimed that the game could have a traumatizing effect on young children because it "encourages violence and human targeting." Essentially, the weakest players will be picked off first because they're the easiest target. There is also a safety factor when bigger, stronger kids are hurling balls at smaller, weaker students.

The article also cited the work of a physical education professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, who placed dodgeball in the "Physical Education Hall of Shame", a list of gym activities that he suggested could damage children emotionally. The list included also duck-duck-goose and musical chairs. Yes, really.

In 2004, schools in Massachusetts, along with Maine, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Texas, and Utah banned dodgeball, or its variations, including war ball, monster ball, and kill ball. I mean, let's be honest, Kill Ball does seem slightly aggressive, so I'll give them that.

I talked to a handful of elementary school gym teachers in Berkshire County who confirmed the ban. Some have a different version of the game where balls are thrown at pins in an attempt to knock them over rather than knock out players. Some other versions use yarn balls rather than more dangerous rubber balls. However, at least one elementary school in Pittsfield does not allow any game where an object is thrown at other students.

So, what do you think? Do you think the ban on dodgeball in school is warranted?

