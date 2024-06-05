Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Riddick

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Riddick. This handsome fellow is a 1-year-old, neutered male pit bull terrier mix who is described by the shelter staff as a “rock star”!

A lovable “goofball” who arrived at the shelter as a stray, he’d love for you to stop by Berkshire Humane Society and provide him with a forever home. Riddick is an all-around good boy who absolutely adores people, but should go to a home with teens or older, only because his exuberance can get the best of him.

Riddick thoroughly enjoys playtime, especially with his female dog friends at the shelter, but it would be best he not go to a home with another male dog. He passed his cat test with flying colors, so he’d be suitable to live with a dog-savvy cat.

This smiley boy would make an awesome hiking or running buddy, so if you’re looking for a fellow adventurer, Riddick is your boy!

Interested in learning more about Riddick? Please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information