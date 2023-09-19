Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Sully

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Sully, a handsome one-year-old black and white neutered pit bull mix.

Sully recently joined Team Berkshire Humane Society for the Elizabeth Freeman Center Rise Together for Safety and Justice walk in Pittsfield. Elizabeth Freeman Center is one of several organizations with which Berkshire Humane Society partners through their SafePet program to offer free boarding of pets to people enrolled who are seeking personal safety or treatment.

Despite all the action of the downtown walk, including lots of people and other dogs, Sully was a perfect gentleman and smiled the whole way.

As an unclaimed stray, Sully would love a home of his own where he can show others how well-behaved he is for such a young dog. He still needs some direction to channel his youthful energy in a big body, so a home with people at least 12 years old would be best for him. He also has a prey drive, so would not be suitable with a family who has cats or small animals.

Berkshire Humane Society currently has a great selection of adoptable dogs at Berkshire Humane Society, so please give the shelter a call at 413-447-7878, extension 126 if you're looking for a canine friend.