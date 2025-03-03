March has arrived in Massachusetts and I already have the beach and summer on the brain. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, so we're already there with additional afternoon sunlight. Now we just need the warmer temperatures!

I guess I never realized that dogs are not allowed on any DCR beach in Massachusetts. Does anyone follow these rules because I feel like I see people walking dogs along Lynn Shore and Nahant Beach reservation all of the time.

You still have a little time to get out and enjoy your dog at the beach in March.

Dogs Not Allowed On Beaches In Mass. Starting April 1

It's a rule. Dogs are not allowed on any DCR beach in Massachusetts from April 1 to September 15th.

DCR offers swimming at ocean beaches that span the Atlantic coastline. If getting wet isn’t appealing, come out to explore the shoreline and feel the cool ocean breeze. Experience amazing sunrises as well as magnificent views from Salisbury Beach to Horseneck Beach. -mass.gov

Locations of DCR beaches in MA:

Boston Harbor Islands

Castle Island

Carson Beach

Constitution Park Beach

Demarest Lloyd State Park

Fort Phoenix State Reservation

Horse Beach State Reservation

Lynn Shore and Nahant Beach Reservation

Nantasket Beach Reservation

Revere Beach Reservation

Salisbury Beach State Reservation

Savin Hill and Malibu Beach

Scusset Beach State Reservation

South Cape Beach State Park

Tenean Beach

Winthrop Shore Reservation

Why aren't dogs allowed in DCR beaches?

Dogs aren't allowed on the beaches due to concerns of disturbing beachgoers and dog waste polluting ocean waters. Leash rules may vary depending on the beach and there are beaches in Massachusetts that allowed dogs sometimes off leash.

Dogs are allowed on the following beaches to name a few

Provincetown Dog Beach (Provincetown Cape Cod)

Plum Island Beach (Newburyport)

Singing Beach (Manchester-by-the-Sea)

Rexhame Beach (Marshfield)

Little Fresh Dog Pond (Cambridge)