Big Price Increases Coming to Dollar Tree Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts shoppers continue to feel the effects of high prices. It seems like no matter where you go prices continue to rise. Whether you're buying food, health and beauty products, or going out for a meal, affordable prices just don't seem to be part of the picture anymore.

For years, one place we could count on for low prices was Dollar Tree. We knew what we were getting and knew what the price would be. Over time that has changed to where standard items are now $1.25 along with Dollar Tree Plus merchandise arriving at $3 and $5 price points. Okay, I don't love this but at least I know what the price points are, right?

Well, more price changes are coming to Massachusetts Dollar Tree stores and they aren't going down. Where $5 is currently the price cap for Dollar Tree merchandise, items will soon range from $1.50 to $7. It may be time for a new name. CEO Rick Dreiling said the following regarding the price hikes.

This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7.

While the new prices may not be in Massachusetts stores yet they will be coming though there isn't an exact timeline. Dollar Tree has locations throughout Massachusetts including two stores in Boston, nine in Worcester, and five in Springfield.

