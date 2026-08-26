Dolly Parton’s Berkshire County Appearance and Performance

As you probably know by now, music and cultural icon Dolly Parton recently passed away at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Dolly Parton in Photos Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Dolly Had a Great Sense of Humor, and She Had a Funny Answer When Asked How She Would Like to Be Remembered After Her Passing

Dolly meant many things to many people, and she will be sorely missed; she had a great sense of humor. Back in 1982, she was asked how she wanted to be remembered, and she answered with:

She should be lying here; I don't know where she went.

She was a charm and had an infectious laugh. If you're in a bad mood, just throw on a Dolly interview or concert; I bet you'll start smiling in no time.

READ MORE: Richard Marx to Perform Live in the Berkshires This Fall

Did Dolly Parton Ever Spend Any Time in the Berkshires?

When it comes to Berkshire County, Dolly appeared to enjoy the Berkshires. She performed at Tanglewood in Lenox in June of 2016, and she really settled in as she performed for nearly two and a half hours. In addition, Dolly spent time in Lenox before the show. So, she took some time to experience the area.

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Hopefully, you can take some time out to remember Dolly in your own way, whether it's watching her on the tube or listening to some of her classic albums. The big one for me is still the Kenny and Dolly Once Upon a Christmas album. It's one of my favorites to listen to around the holidays. Which of hers is your favorite?

Here's a Look Back at Tanglewood Circa 1960 Thanks to our friends at Getty Images, we're able to capture a glimpse of the Tanglewood culture circa 1960. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media