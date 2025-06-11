World’s Largest Pizza Chain Has Over 150 Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts, of course, has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years, the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

Dunkin's isn't the only prominent chain in Massachusetts. If there's one thing that folks in the Bay State love more than coffee, it's pizza, and we've got plenty of it.

America's Most Profitable Pizza Chain Has Over 150 Massachusetts Locations

There are few things Americans love more than pizza, so it's no surprise that Domino's Pizza is the biggest in the world.

Domino's Pizza has over 20,500 stores worldwide and serves over 1 million customers on a daily basis, according to their website. In Massachusetts, the chain has 160 current locations throughout the state. Boston, Pittsfield, Lynn, Worcester, Brockton, Lowell, Quincy, New Bedford, Springfield, and Taunton all have multiple locations in their cities.