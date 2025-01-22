Don’t Fall For This AMEX Scam In Mass.

I almost fell for this AMEX scam that Massachusetts residents may be experiencing. This guy new my name and everything.

It's getting harder and harder to tell what is real or fake in the tech age. I am constantly answering questions for my aging in-laws and now I'm the one struggling lol.

I normally don't answer phone numbers I don't recognize and this time was no different.

This guy named Sid left me a voicemail stating he was from American Express and that someone had attempted to open a new credit card in my name and he needed me to verify it and I was to call him back at 1 800 450 8738.

Naturally, I was immediately concerned but ignored the call thinking it was a scam. The fact that he kept calling me back was the problem and I couldn't ignore it anymore.

So... I googled the number. My first search said it was a scam, 100%. As I continued to search, however, I found people on reddit that were stating that this number WAS a legit American Express number.

So... I called the number back. When the line picked up, there was just silence. I said "Hello" three times before I hung up and subsequently realized they had my voice on tape!

Now I sound really paranoid. But they do do that!

After a phone call to the real American Express FRAUD line, they informed me that 1-800-450-8783 was not a legit number that they had in their department.

Have you ever been called by this number?

