Massachusetts is under a heat advisory or an extreme heat advisory for the next couple of days as heat indexes will be over 100F.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors -weather.com

Don't Leave These Items In Your Car In Mass. During Extreme Heat

During Massachusetts' extreme summer heat, temperatures inside a parked car can soar to 120°F or higher, even with windows partially open. Leaving certain items in your vehicle can lead to damage, safety hazards, or spoilage. Here are key items to avoid leaving in your car during hot weather.

Electronics:

Devices like smartphones, laptops, and GPS units can overheat, causing battery damage or permanent failure. High temperatures may warp screens or cause data loss. Remove electronics or store them in a shaded, insulated bag if necessary. I left my Iphone in the car and the "temperature" warning indicator came on today.

Pens:

Pens can explode if they get too hot and this is something no one wants on an light interior car.

Medications:

Heat can degrade medications, reducing their effectiveness or making them unsafe. Insulin, antibiotics, and other prescriptions are particularly sensitive. Always carry medications with you or store them in a cooler with ice packs.

Pets:

Never leave pets or children in a parked car, even briefly. Massachusetts law prohibits leaving animals in vehicles under conditions that endanger their health, with penalties including fines or jail time. Heatstroke can occur within minutes, leading to fatal consequences.

Food:

Perishable foods like dairy, meat, or prepared meals can spoil quickly, leading to foodborne illness. Canned beverages, including soda, may explode due to pressure buildup. Water bottles left in direct sunlight can leach harmful chemicals from plastic. Keep groceries in a cooler during transport.

Crayons:

Crayons are perfect for loud and unruly kids in a restaurant, so much in a hot car when their wax melts.

Sunglasses:

Frames can bend, warp, and crack.

Sunscreen:

The elements that protect you in the sunscreen can lose effectiveness when the bottle or tube gets too hot, ironically enough.