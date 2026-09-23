Here’s When Mosquitoes Will Go Away in Massachusetts

I don't know about you, but I am ready to say goodbye to mosquitoes. There has been some heavy mosquito activity throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts this past summer and fall, and it's important that you still protect yourself when spending time outdoors.

West Nile Virus is Still at High Risk in Parts of Massachusetts

West Nile Virus has been prevalent in certain sections of Massachusetts and the high-risk areas are in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Newton, Revere, Somerville, Watertown, and Winthrop. This is according to state health officials. Half of Berkshire County is at moderate risk, particularly in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Sheffield, New Marlborough, and Mount Washington.

READ MORE: Here's When Black Bear Sightings Will Die Down in Massachusetts

I'm still mowing my lawn, and the little pests are still out there, though with the cooler weather I have been covering up more, and I'm still applying the repellent, specifically the kind that has DEET in it.

When Does Mosquito Activity Go Away in Massachusetts?

Fortunately, it won't be too much longer before the mosquito activity goes dormant for the rest of the year in Massachusetts. Mosquitoes generally die off or go dormant in October or when the first hard freeze hits.

According to Mosquito Shield, during September and October, cooler nights gradually reduce mosquito activity, but warm days can sustain short bursts of feeding. After an especially rainy summer, early fall can still see moderate mosquito presence until the first frost arrives. If it turns out to be a mild winter, an extension in the breeding window in low-elevation areas could occur.

Just remember, if you notice that mosquitoes are still around, follow these tips, and you should be able to ward them off.

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