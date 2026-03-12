The Pittsfield Police Department's drone program is proving to be one of the most valuable tools in the department's arsenal, and newly appointed Chief Marc Maddalena wants residents to know just how big of a difference it's making.

Maddalena, who helped launch the program in 2023 alongside Officer James Senna, joined the Slater & Marjo show Wednesday morning to talk about some of the real-world situations where the department's drones have delivered results.

In one case, an elderly man became disoriented near outer Williams Street. Officers put the drone in the air, located him quickly, and were able to get him the help he needed. "He was having some medical issues," Maddalena said. "We were able to get an ambulance out there and get him to BMC."

The drone program has also changed the way Pittsfield police handle vehicle pursuits. Rather than chase a car through city streets and put lives at risk, officers can now back off and let the drone do the work. In one recent incident, a suspect vehicle turned up Spadina Parkway off South Street and quickly ran out of road. "Obviously the guy didn't realize it was a dead end," Maddalena said. Officers moved in and the situation ended peacefully.

"The drones have been huge for us," the chief said.

The program reflects a broader shift in how the department approaches public safety, using technology to protect both residents and officers. With Maddalena now at the helm, expect the drone program to remain a priority for the department going forward.