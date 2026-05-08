Famous Gourmet Dumpling Restaurant Opens First Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

In addition to some culinary gems and independently owned restaurants, there is also an abundance of chain eateries throughout the state. Industry trends show that by 2025 the chain restaurant industry will contribute an estimated $6.5 billion into the Massachusetts economy.

New Michelin Rated Dumpling Restaurant Chain Opening New Massachusetts Location

A New York-based restaurant chain, highly regarded and known for handmade dumplings is opening their first Massachusetts location.

Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, a 16-time Michelin recommended restaurant, will open their doors at 84 Worcester Rd in Framingham later on this year. The Framingham location will take over the former Fresh Market space on Route 9.

The chain, famous for gourmet dumplings and other South Chinese cuisine, started with locations New York City and has since expanded to Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston, just announced their newest location and third in Massachusetts.

The chain is also planning on expanding in New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut along with the new Massachusetts location.