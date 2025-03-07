Dunkin Announces New Menu Items, Brings Back Favorites for Massachusetts Customers

If there is one thing that makes Massachusetts, Massachusetts, it's not its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, or even its iconic sports teams, it's Dunkin Donuts.

After a rebranding five years ago, Dunkin' Donuts is now officially titled Dunkin', but has and always will be affectionately referred to as Dunks, by its longtime patrons.

Founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950, the chain has been loved by New Englanders for decades, and the brand has been growing at a tremendous pace. In recent years the brand has expanded to other parts of the nation, and across the globe. At this point, there are over 12,000 locations worldwide, but the chain will always call Massachusetts home, and most of us are proud to keep it that way.

At one point Massachusetts led the world as the state with the most Dunkin locations, but in recent years, our neighboring state of New York has taken over that title. New York, which, worth noting, has a much higher state population than Massachusetts, and is now home to 1,414 Dunks locations, compared to our 1,069 stores. The next closest state numbers-wise is Florida, home to 884 Dunkin locations.

So we Massachusetts residents love themselves some Dunkin, so folks will be excited to find out that Dunks is adding new menu options and bringing back some fan favorites!

Dunks Announces New Menu Items, Bringing Back Fan Favorites in Massachusetts

Dunks has introduced a new food item to the menu, the Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders. An order comes with two sliders made with Black Forest ham, Swiss, and honey mustard, served on a King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns.

In addition to the Preztle Sliders, the following items will be featured on the new Dunkin Spring menu:

Dunkalatte

Pistachio Coffee

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon

Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer

Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

$6 Meal Deal

The new menu started this past Wednesday, the same day Dunkin enacted their new pricing policy.