Dunkin Announces Pricing Policy Change for Massachusetts Customers

If there is one thing that makes Massachusetts, Massachusetts, it's not its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, or even its iconic sports teams, it's Dunkin Donuts.

After a 2018 rebranding, Dunkin' Donuts is now officially titled Dunkin', but has and always will be affectionately referred to as Dunks, by its longtime patrons.

Founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950, the chain has been loved by New Englanders for decades, and the brand had been growing at a tremendous pace. In recent years the brand has expanded to other parts of the nation, and across the globe. At this point, there are over 12,000 locations worldwide, but the chain will always call Massachusetts home, and most of us are proud to keep it that way.

At one point Massachusetts led the world as the state with the most Dunkin locations, but in recent years, our neighboring state of New York has taken over that title. New York, which is worth noting, has a much higher state population than Massachusetts, and is now home to 1,414 Dunks locations, compared to our 1,069 stores. The next closest state numbers-wise is Florida, home to 884 Dunkin locations.

So we know Massachusetts residents love their Dunks, and they are about to love them even more after the company announced a new pricing policy. In a world where it feels like prices are always going up, Dunkin is removing a charge from its menu.

Dunkin Removing Upcharge from Menu

As of March 5, Dunkin' will no longer charge customers extra for requesting a non-dairy milk alternative in their orders. After the change goes into effect, customers won't have to pay $0.50 or more to add soy, oat, almond, or coconut milk to their coffees.

According to Fox 11, the change comes over a year after Dunkin' was sued by a group claiming it was "discriminatory to charge customers who suffer from lactose intolerance and milk allergies extra for non-dairy alternatives."