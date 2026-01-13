Dunkin’ Location on South Street Closes in Pittsfield

A Dunkin' location in Pittsfield has permanently closed its doors, leaving the city with five remaining locations of the popular coffee chain.

The Dunkin' at 1025 South Street shut down on January 9, according to a sign posted on the drive-up window. "We thank you for your loyal patronage, but as of 1/9/26 this location of Dunkin' is closed," the notice read.

The coffee shop was located inside the Sunoco gas station and convenience mart. An employee at the Sunoco confirmed the closure is permanent and that there are no plans to remodel or reopen the location. However, Google has this location listed as "Temporarily Closed".

Cafua Management still lists this location on their website cafuamanagement.com as the franchise owner.

The timing of the closure is notable, coming just two weeks after a new Starbucks opened directly across South Street on December 26. The proximity of the two coffee chains may have played a role in the decision to close, though no official reason has been provided by Dunkin' corporate.

Despite losing the South Street location, Pittsfield still has five Dunkin' restaurants serving the community. The chain remains one of the most popular coffee destinations in Berkshire County, with loyal customers throughout the region.

Remaining Dunkin's in Pittsfield

East St.

Upper North St.

First St.

W. Housatonic St.

Dalton Ave.

Customers who frequented the South Street Dunkin' will need to visit one of the remaining five Pittsfield locations for their coffee fix. The closest alternative locations include stores on East Street, Tyler Street, and Dalton Avenue.

The Sunoco gas station and convenience mart at 1025 South Street remains open for business despite the Dunkin' closure. It's unclear whether another food service tenant will eventually occupy the space previously used by Dunkin'.