If you're a regular at the Dunkin' on West Housatonic Street -- and you know I make it my first stop every single morning before the show -- heads up: the drive-thru is going dark for a couple weeks while the location gets a well-deserved makeover.

The store is closing for a full remodel on Friday, April 4th at 2:00 p.m. A sign posted at the drive-up window asks customers to visit other Dunkin' locations in the meantime. The good news is they've already got a return date locked in: Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 a.m.

So what's actually changing? According to Sebastian, the manager at that location, the big addition is the tap system -- the same cold brew and frozen drink setup you've probably already seen at the First Street and East Street locations in Pittsfield, plus the Lee and Great Barrington locations. On top of that, the location is also getting a brand new drive-thru digital menu board.

If you haven't been through a Dunkin' with the tap system yet, it's a noticeable upgrade. Drinks come out faster and the quality is more consistent. Berkshire County locations have been rolling it out one by one, and West Housatonic is next in line.

Two weeks is all you'll need to wait. April 18th, 5:00 a.m., doors open and taps flowing. Until then, East Street and First Street have you covered. They've already got everything that's coming to West Housatonic.

Plan accordingly if that morning drive-thru stop is part of your routine.