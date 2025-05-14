Early White Shark Sighting at This Popular Massachusetts Beach

Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

While Massachusetts is one of the most populated states in the U.S. it also sees a significant amount of tourists and visitors annually. According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors, and 2.4 million international visitors annually.

The beach is one of the most popular places to visit in Massachusetts, especially during the summer months. Massachusetts has over 1,500 miles of coastline, which includes beaches, rocky shores, salt marshes, dunes, ports, and harbors.

One of the most popular areas on the Cape got a big surprise recently with an early-season shark sighting.

One of the Season's First Shark Sighting Just Happened at This Massachusetts Beach

Although the summer season is still officially more than a month away, signs of the season are still alive and well. Boston.com is reporting that one of the season's first white shark sightings took place in Nantucket over the weekend.

This past Sunday, Smith's Point beachgoers in Madaket, Nantucket, were caught by surprise when they saw a shark chasing a seal towards shore. While it might seem a little too early for that, experts warn that folks still need to be aware of sharks present in shallow waters, and recommend avoiding areas where there are seals or schools of fish, and staying close to shore and within reach of emergency responders, even in early May.

