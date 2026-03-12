Easter Candy Sold in New York Added to Recall List Per FDA

It's hard to believe that Easter is less than a month away, but that's the case. The April 5th holiday will have family coming together for a sit-down meal. Some folks may be cooking and/or hosting the holiday, while others may be having their feast in a restaurant. Either way, it will be another family holiday to remember.

One thing is for certain: the kids will be excited (if they're not already) that the Easter Bunny will be visiting their homes with a basket full of treats. There is one treat in particular that you and the Easter Bunny should pay attention to, as it was recalled in New York.

According to numerous online news sites, Premium Food Jordan Almonds issued a voluntary recall of some of its products on January 16. On March 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it a Class II designation.

Here is the exact product being recalled:

Product Description:

Premium Food Jordan Almonds, packed in 2.0 oz and 3.5 oz clear flexible plastic packaging.

Product Quantity:

60 lbs.

Code Information:

Size: 2.0 oz Net Wt. 57 grams, Lot/Unit Numbers: 6, BEST BY: DEC 2028, UPC Codes: 015750199171 Size: 3.5 oz Net Wt. 99 grams, Lot/Unit Numbers: 6, BEST BY: DEC 2028, UPC Codes: 015750299215

Reason for Recall:

Contains undeclared allergen (wheat) and colors (FD&C Blue 1 Lake and FD&C Blue 2 Lake).

Recall Number:

H-0538-2026

Classification:

Class II

The candy was distributed in New York and New Jersey.

If you have this product, you may either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can get more details about the almond recall by going here.

If you purchased this item in New York, it's best to keep it out of the kids' Easter Baskets.

