It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Purchase These 17 Items with EBT Cards

Did you know that over one million people receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in Massachusetts? If you are new to the SNAP program or recently qualified, you should know that there are some items that are unlawful to purchase in Massachusetts with your EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card.

It's Illegal in Massachusetts to Buy These Items with an EBT Card Massachusetts has restrictions on items you can buy with an EBT card. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

So you may be wondering why you can't buy any of these items. Well, it's pretty self-explanatory. None of these items fall under "food and nutrition benefits." The card isn't for luxuries or entertainment, which is what many of these items are, along with other exempt items and services that support bad habits like alcohol and tobacco, etc.

Penalties for Unlawful Purchases in Massachusetts

You may be wondering what will happen if you purchase any of the items on the list with an EBT card. If you are caught, you may face some stiff penalties. You have three offenses.

First Offense

The first time you buy any of these items or services with your cash benefits, you must pay the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) back the amount of the items or services.

Second Offense

If you buy any of these items or services with your cash benefits a second time, you must pay DTA back the amount of the items or services, and you will lose your cash assistance for two months.

Third Offense

If you buy any of these items or services with your cash benefits a third time, you must pay DTA back the amount of the items or services, and you will lose cash assistance permanently.

Massachusetts Store Owners Will Also Face Penalties

According to mass.gov, a store owner who knowingly violates the law/sells exempt items to individuals using an EBT card shall be subject to fines of $500 for a first offense, $500 to $2500 for second offenses, and $2500 or more for third or subsequent offenses.

You can learn more about EBT cards and restricted services and products by going here.

Items Forbidden to Flush or Pour Down the Drain in Massachusetts Keep these items out of your drains and toilets. You could end up paying dearly. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media