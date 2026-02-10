Berkshire County Native Elizabeth Banks Has Reason to Celebrate Today

Berkshire County Native Elizabeth Banks Has Reason to Celebrate Today

Getty Images

What has Berkshire County native Elizabeth Banks not accomplished? Banks, who was born in Pittsfield, is a renowned actor, director, writer, and producer. The Pittsfield High School graduate has starred in several movies over the years and is also an accomplished director and producer.

A few of Banks' movies that she is known for starring in and/or directing include the following:

Banks Betas Project 

Banks' latest project, which will be under her film and television production company, Brownstone Productions, is “Betas,” a film set in the viral world of sorority rush culture. Sammi Cohen (“You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”) will direct the project from a script by Ilana Wolpert (“Anyone But You”). According to Variety, the distributor and production timeline are still unknown.

Banks Still Has a Deep Appreciation for Berkshire County

It's nice to know that Banks hasn't forgotten her roots in the Berkshires. As a matter of fact, she embraces them. In 2021, during COVID, Banks released a video thanking all of the healthcare workers at Berkshire Health Systems for their hard work during the pandemic. Banks has been cared for at Berkshire Medical Center many times throughout her life, along with many members of her family.

It's Banks' Birthday Today

Let's give a happy birthday shout-out to Elizabeth Banks, as today (Feb. 10) is her birthday. She's 52.

Trivia: According to IMDB, Banks graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania (1996), where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was elected to the Friars Senior Society. She was the first in her family to graduate from college.

