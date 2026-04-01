Most of us know that one of the most successful and popular celebrities to come out of Berkshire County and Massachusetts in general is Elizabeth Banks. The Pittsfield native has had immense success as an actor, producer, director, host, and more.

We also know that she comes back to the Berkshires every so often. A few years ago, she was enjoying some ice cream at King Kone in Pittsfield. I started wondering what other foods the celebrity enjoys.

In a June 2015 interview with Bon Appétit, Banks discussed some of her favorite foods, especially during the summer, which is perfect since it's starting to warm up here in the Bay State.

She mentioned in the interview that she loves corn on the cob, fried chicken, and potato salad. Here's a quote from that article.

My corn on the cob would be Café Habana for sure. It’s amazing. They have it here in Malibu, too. My drink would come from Lupa in New York: It’s whiskey, honey syrup, and mint, and it’s amazing. It’s very refreshing. Perfect for summer. I’d do fried chicken from JCT Kitchen in Atlanta.

Banks mentioned that she makes her potato salad using Red Bliss potatoes with mayo. You can find her full recipe here.

One other warm-weather item that Banks loves to eat is watermelon, but she prefers watermelon with seeds. She states the following in the article:

I would have watermelon WITH seeds. I think they taste a lot better. It’s sweeter, and it’s fun to spit the seeds out.

Check out the full article here.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz