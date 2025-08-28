We love Elizabeth Banks. In fact, we know Banks' sister and have shamelessly begged her to ask her sister to come on the radio with us. No luck! See what I did there?

Elizabeth Banks, the famous actress from our city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and host of "Press Your Luck", will star as Karen Read in a new TV series. This show is about the real-life court case that got a lot of attention.

Famous Western Mass. Actor To Play Karen Read In Upcoming Series

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read was accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer named John O’Keefe, in 2022. Prosecutors said she hit him with her car and left him to die in the snow. But her lawyers argued she was framed by police in a cover-up. The case split people’s opinion - some thought she was guilty, others believed she was innocent. In June, Read was found not guilty of murder but guilty of drunk driving.

What will the series be about?

The series will dive into this dramatic story, showing how the trial dominated the nation’s attention. It will explore why people are so fascinated by true crime stories and how some believed in conspiracy theories about the case. It’s based on a podcast called “Karen” by Law & Crime and Wondery. Elizabeth Banks will also help produce the show, and Justin Noble, who worked on “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” is the showrunner. David E. Kelley, known for shows like “Boston Legal,” is another producer. -wcvb.com

When and how can you watch it?

You’ll be able to watch this limited series on Amazon Prime Video. A limited series means it’s a short show with a set number of episodes, not a long-running one. Right now, there’s no official release date, so we don’t know exactly when it will come out. The number of episodes hasn’t been shared yet either, but limited series usually have 6 to 10 episodes.