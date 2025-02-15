Could Massachusetts Be Saying ‘Goodbye’ to the Time Change?

Massachusetts is feeling the long cold days of winter. For some people, this is a great thing. If you love winter sports and activities like skiing, tubing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing this is the perfect time of year.

Other folks throughout Massachusetts are looking forward to the warmer and longer days. Playing outside, shooting hoops, and having backyard barbeques are just some of the activities many Bay State folks are excited about this spring and summer. With Daylight Saving Time coming up in a few weeks, those outdoor passions will become a reality again.

Will The Time Change Be Ending for Good in Massachusetts?

There does seem to be confusion about whether Massachusetts will be losing the time change altogether. Various media sources have reported that Trump is considering abolishing the twice-a-year practice. Before he took office, Trump wrote the following on Truth Social:

The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t. Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.

According to USA Today, Trump has yet to pass any executive legislation to permanently end daylight saving time as of Wednesday (2/13).

When Does Daylight Saving Time Take Effect?

Daylight Saving Time will take effect Sunday, March 9 at 2 am. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you'll want to set your clock ahead one hour before bed on Saturday evening, March 8. What do you think? Should we do away with the time change practice or keep it the way it is?

