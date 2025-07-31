Energy Drink Sold in New York Could Get You Drunk

The recalls keep rolling in, and this latest one concerns an energy drink that was shipped to distributors in a handful of states, including New York.

Two Production Lots of Energy Drinks Have Been Placed on the Recall List, New York Affected

If you purchased the High Noon Beach variety packs or the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink (Sparkling Blue Razz Edition), you may want to hold off on drinking any of the cans in either of the packs, as they may contain alcohol.

Consumers Who Purchased the Affected Energy Drinks in New York Could Be Blindly Consuming Alcohol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS®. While there haven't been reports of illnesses or adverse events at this point, the warning goes out to consumers as they could be blindly ingesting alcohol.

Here's What You Should Do if You Have The Affected Energy Drinks in Your Possession

The FDA is advising consumers to stop drinking the affected energy drinks and simply throw them away. If you have any of the drinks in question, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more questions on the next steps and refund, email: consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com

You can get more information on the recall, including lot details and product photos, by going here.

