Pittsfield, MA has been the butt of a few jokes recently, but we'll rebound. First, the scandal at Pittsfield High School which has resulted in investigations of alleged cocaine trafficking plus alleged inappropriate teacher relationships with students has parents shell shocked. Now, the truck that sank in the middle of the lake.

Mass. EPO warning residents to not be like this guy

A local resident decided to drive his truck onto Pontoosuc Lake to go ice fishing, now his truck is totaled. In order for a large pick up truck to safely drive onto a frozen lake, the ice has to be 12-15 inches thick.

The man vastly underestimated the amount of ice, because his 2023 Chevy 2500 broke through the ice and ended up submerged up to its roof.

He didn't just lose his truck, but the cost of removing it and EPO fines are high as well

If you make the not so smart move of driving tons of weight onto a semi-frozen body of water and it sinks, it's not like the fire department is just gonna yank it out for free. It's going to cost you. The swimmers and the tow.

These specialized swimmers can cost the vehicle owner between $500 and $600 to hire, Szczepaniak said.

The cost to get the vehicle out of the water is not the owner's only worry — they can also face substantial fines from the Massachusetts Environmental Police for violating regulations.

If the vehicle leaks fluids and pollutes the water or damages protected ecosystems, the owner could incur fines ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per violation according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. -berkshireeagle.com

Winter fun is big around here and people love to ice fish, but knowing the rules is must.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but social media around western Massachusetts was brutal on this guy. No mercy!

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker