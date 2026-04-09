Berkshire County Organization Invites Families in to Bounce This Spring and Summer

Spring rolls on, and more events and activities throughout the Berkshires will be gearing up, especially when the warmer weather hits. Events like carnivals and circuses, various car shows, walks, concerts, fireworks, and more will all be penetrating the Berkshires as spring and summer progress.

You're Kids are Invited to Bounce This Spring and Summer in Southern Berkshire

One Berkshire County organization is offering the opportunity for youngsters to bounce. You got it, you can bounce, bounce, and bounce.

Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington will soon launch "Every Body Bounces," a monthly bounce and play event designed especially for children with adaptive needs.

According to a press release from Berkshire South, "Every Body Bounces" is a two-hour bounce party featuring inflatable play in a welcoming, low-pressure, sensory-friendly environment where children can move freely, explore at their own pace, and enjoy active play in a supportive setting. The press release also notes that families are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks and enjoy an afternoon focused on fun and inclusion.

What Dates Does "Every Body Bounces" Take Place at Berkshire South?

The Every Body Bounces events will take place on Sunday, April 19, Sunday, May 24, Sunday, June 28, Sunday, July 26, and Sunday, August 23. All bounce dates are from 1-3 pm at Berkshire South on Crissey Road in Great Barrington. Admission is $3.

More Information

If you have any questions regarding the "Every Body Bounces" events at Berkshire South or any other programs and events at the center, you can go here or call (413) 528-2810 ext. 33.

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