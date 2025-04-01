‘Evil’ Female Prisoner From Mass. Not Seen Or Heard From

It has been 3 years since Michelle Carter has been seen public as she has requested privacy. He probation is over, she is no longer under court supervision and she has not been seen since April of 2022.

Carter raised in Plainville, MA, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 when she was just a teen after her boyfriend died by suicide in 2014.

'Evil' Female Prisoner From Mass. Out Of Public Eye

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

She convinced her then boyfriend Conrad Roy III to do the unthinkable, berating him with text messages and phone calls suggesting that he take his own life. Roy was found deceased in his truck in a K-Mart parking lot in Fairhaven, MA in 2014. He died from self inflicted carbon monoxide poising.

This story made national television and Carter went to prison in Massachusetts to serve 15 months. She was released early due to good behavior in 2020.

An eight episode mini-series was released in 2022 entitled "The Girl From Plainville" featuring Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Carter. The series scores a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some residents of Massachusetts recognize Carter as the most infamous, "evil" prisoner of recent memory, but some have sympathized with her as she herself dealt with mental issues. Roy battled on and off depression as well.

Conrad's Law still not passed in Massachusetts

In order to prevent similar tragedy, Conrad's Law was introduced, but is still not law today.

Known as “Conrad’s Law,” the bill would set a maximum sentence of five years in prison for anyone who “intentionally coerces or encourages” another individual to die by suicide or attempt to die by suicide by using physical acts or mental coercion that manipulate a person’s “fears, affections or sympathies.” -masslive.com