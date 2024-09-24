2 Gym Chains In Mass. Named ‘Most Expensive In America’

I recently went from running on my lunch break to walking on my lunch break to napping during my lunch break and it was time to break that habit today. I just feel better when I work out.

Fitness centers in America are ubiquitous, especially the inexpensive ones. I tend to gravitate toward the the fifteen dollar a month ones (Planet Fitness). If you want more attention to detail or something more personal, you'll naturally pay more.

Gym Chain In Mass. Named 'Most Expensive In America'

The number one most expensive gym in the U.S. is "The Madison Square Club" in New York. You can get a luxurious workout there for an easy $26,000 a year, according to exercise.com

Coming in at number ten on the list of the most expensive gyms in America is L.A. Fitness, and they operate 6 locations in Massachusetts.

L.A. Fitness

Just how expensive is the California founded fitness chain? Fees could run you up to $87/month.

L.A. Fitness, a chain that has locations across the country, boasts some of the highest fees for their state of the art gyms.

While the fees vary from city to city, users have reported monthly fees of up to $87 a month for an all-access pass. -exercise.com

Locations for L.A. fitness in Massachusetts include spots mostly in the eastern part of the state.

Natick

Saugus

Springfield

Stoneham

Stoughton

Walpole

Crunch Fitness

This "no judgement gym" was also on the list. Fees could run you $110 a month. Crunch Fitness is known for its classes. Its pole dancing class usually requires advance sign up due to the popularity of the newest fitness craze. Crunch is also known for its boxing rings, martial arts classes, and one on one training from experts in fitness.

Locations include:

Danvers

Haverhill

Malden

Fitchburg

Worcester

Lynn

Roslindale

Brockton

Braintree

Hudson

Fall River

